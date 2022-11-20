Maamwizing Indigenous Conference wrapped Saturday

A two-day Indigenous conference wrapped in Sudbury on Saturday.

The multidisciplinary conference was held at the Maamwizing Indigenous Research Institute at Laurentian University.

The focus of this year’s conference was land and language.

“People have come far and wide, we have presenters coming together to talk about the importance of language and land to their specific communities,” said organizer Michelle Kennedy.

“I think we just need to take away what they’re saying and act on it. It’s one thing to listen, but if we just listen and go home and we don’t do anything about it then all this knowledge doesn’t really go anywhere.”

There were a number of keynote speakers discussing topics ranging from reclaiming the language, to resilience, to hearing stories about decolonization, as well as a demonstration on how to tan a hide.

The event wrapped-up with a round-table discussion and dance.

More information on the conference can be found on its website.