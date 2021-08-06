Macassa Bay riverboat to set sail on maiden voyage

It's been two years, but the Macassa Bay riverboat is back on the water.

“We are now just finishing up everything today. The canopy is going on, the granite bar is getting completed and the flooring is going to be completed today,” says Tami Mancini, owner of Macassa Bay riverboat.

Built in Hamilton in 1986, the Macassa Bay has been cruising the Detroit River for almost a decade.

“We kind of always had our eye on getting into the boating industry and this was the perfect opportunity for both of us,” says Mancini.

The new owners of Macassa Bay, Tami Mancini and her husband Paul, purchased the vessel in April.

“We’re glad to bring people this opportunity to come aboard,” says Mancini.

After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, renovations and added upgrades, the riverboat’s maiden voyage is scheduled for Saturday.

“The 2-4 p.m. and the 4:30-6:30 p.m., they go up to Belle Isle Bridge, just past there and to the Ambassador Bridge and back and those are fully commentated and all ages.”

“This is something that people can enjoy on the water and they can learn more about the history of Windsor-Essex and also celebrate and have a good time safely,” says Gordon Orr, chief executive officer of Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island (TWEPI).

Adding to their ‘Staycation’ programs, TWEPI plans to partner with Windsor Premier Cruises.

“It’s a great element and great attraction for us to draw people to downtown Windsor and to enjoy not only downtown Windsor but also the vessel behind me,” says Orr.

“We feel that downtown has kind of taken a break and we are bringing some tourism back,” says Mancini.

Scheduled public tours will run Friday through Sunday until the end of October.

You can also rent the vessel and charter your own special event along the Detroit River.

For tickets or more information click here.