MacEwan Griffins take U SPORTS women’s soccer national title for the first time

The MacEwan University women’s soccer team made history Sunday after winning a national U SPORTS championship title for the first time.

The matchup against the Trinity Western Spartans was won in penalty kicks after a 2-2 tie in regular time.

The Spartans struck first 15 minutes into the game when Kathryn Harvey scored on the Griffins goalkeeper Breanna Truscott. The Griffins fought back and managed to fire two shots on the Spartans net but both were saved.

A yellow card 35 minutes into the game against a Trinity Western player gave MacEwan a prime opportunity to even the score.

@MacEwanGriffins women’s soccer win MacEwan’s first-ever @USPORTS GOLD! We couldn’t be more proud!! Congrats! pic.twitter.com/1PNU74sTs3

MacEwan’s Raeghan McCarthy scored, and less than 10 minutes later, her teammate Salma Kamel, assisted by Grace Mwasalla, fired a shot into the Spartans' net to take the lead in the match.

Salma Kamel!!! @GriffinsSoccer has a 2-1 lead at half-time. #GriffNation https://t.co/jDkvIvHTa7

The Griffins' defence and stellar goalkeeping by Truscott managed to stave-off Trinity Western’s advances until the 62-minute mark when Harvey scored for the second time in the match.

Despite three more shots on net by MacEwan and one effort by Trinity Western, no further plays got past either goalkeeper.

The match proceeded into a heated double-overtime resulting in several shots on net and a second yellow card for Western’s Elizabeth Hicks, forcing an ejection from the game.

Despite missing their first shot during penalty kicks, the Griffins managed to score on all of their other attempts to take the gold medal.