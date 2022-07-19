MacEwan Indigenous centre makes way to welcome residential school survivors

kihêw waciston, MacEwan’s Indigenous learning centre, is preparing for the arrival of hundreds of residential school survivors that will be staying at the downtown campus during the Pope’s visit.

With teepee inspired tents set up on campus, the centre will serve as a gathering place with on-site support services for travellers and volunteers during the papal visit.

It’s an initiative by Indigenous leaders and professor and knowledge keeper, Shuel-let-que Q:olosoet, also known as Cynthia Jaim, to create a welcoming space for people coming to the city from Kamloops and Saskatchewan.

Volunteers gathered at MacEwan Tuesday to prepare 300 care packages filled with herbal tea, smudging supplies, a matriarchal scarf and a list of support services for any one feeling triggered by events surrounding the papal visit.

Knowledge Keeper Jaim performed a smudging ceremony afterwards, to cleanse the packages and impart positive energy and intention on them.

“It’s not so much the physical packaging, it’s not what’s inside them that makes a difference, it’s the energy that’s put into them,” Jaim said.

A representative of MacEwan said there will be a safe space with counsellors open for support, as well as wellness and psychological services on site for anyone requiring additional support and beading and colouring stations for children.

Visitors will have the option to view the Pope’s Commonwealth Stadium mass Tuesday from the centre.

With files from Jeremy Thompson.