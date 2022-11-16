Machete attacks send four to hospital; five suspects charged
Five people, including four youths, are in custody after a pair of machete attacks Monday night.
According to police, officers were called to the 600 block of Sherbrook Street following a report that three teens – two boys and one girl - were assaulted with a machete by a group of youths.
Several minutes later, police received another report about a man in his 40s attacked by a group of youths in the first 100 block of Juno Street.
The three teens, who are all 15, were taken to the children’s hospital in unstable condition. They have all since been upgraded to stable condition. The adult male was also hospitalized in unstable condition, but was later upgraded to stable.
Five suspects were found south of William Avenue and arrested.
An 18-year-old male, along with four youth males ranging in age from 12 to 17, were all charged with three counts of aggravated assault, and one count of assault. They were all detained in custody.
Winnipeg police continue to investigate.
-
Christmas is coming to downtown LondonWith Christmas about six weeks away, downtown London is preparing for the holiday season ahead.
-
Stampede Park to host winter rallycross eventThere will be some high-flyers at the Stampede's GMC Stadium this winter, but this grandstand show won't feature any hard-charging bulls.
-
Lawyers make closing arguments in child abuse trialThe reliability of testimony from three kids involved in a child abuse case was at the centre of closing arguments.
-
Nova Scotians worry about increased costs as energy prices soarAs winter approaches, the jump in energy prices continues to worry homeowners.
-
Saskatchewan-based furniture manufacturer receives license to Sask. timberThe Ministry of Energy and Resources approved a timber allocation for Saskatchewan-based Pivot Furniture of 101,000 cubic metres.
-
Remains found in Prince George park belong to woman killed 32 years ago, police sayMounties in Prince George say human remains found in a park in the city in October have been identified as those of a woman killed more than 30 years ago.
-
These schools will be closed if Ontario education workers strike againFor the second time this month, Ontario school boards are putting plans in place as education workers across the province set to strike on Monday if a new deal is not reached with the government.
-
Bear Creek Kodiaks are headed to OFSSAIt was championship day for Georgian Bay Secondary School Association football at Maple Ridge Secondary School's new turf field.
-
Region’s lawyers offer housing solutions as Kitchener encampment case resumes in courtIt was another full day in court for the hearing that will decide the fate of the residents of the encampment at 100 Victoria Street in Kitchener.