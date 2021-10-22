Machete-wielding clown arrested in Guelph

A man wearing a clown mask and carrying a machete was arrested and charged by Guelph police early Friday morning.

Around 2:30 a.m., police say they received a call from an employee of a business in the area of Willow Road and Dawson Road.

The caller said a man wearing a clown mask and carrying a machete dragged another male out of the business. The victim was able to break free and escape.

Officers located and pursued the man on foot before making the arrest.

A witness said they saw the man discard a machete, measured around 30 inches in length, while fleeing.

Investigators say the original interaction at the business was a dispute over drugs.

Police located a large chunk of suspected pink fentanyl valued around $450, two cell phones, a digital scale, small plastic baggies and $200 in cash. Officers also found a debit card and drivers licence which was previously reported stolen from a vehicle.

A 36-year-old man from Guelph was charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possessing controlled substances for the purpose of trafficking, possessing identity documents and possessing property obtained by crime.

He was held for a bail hearing Friday.