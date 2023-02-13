Machete-wielding man chases teens in Guelph: police

Guelph police have arrested a 35-year-old man they say chased two teens with a machete.

According to police, the teens, aged 14 and 15, were playing hide and seek on Saturday around 9:30 p.m. when the incident happened.

The pair were running through a townhouse complex near Scottsdale Drive and Stone Road West, looking for a spot to hide when they were confronted by a man they didn’t know holding a machete, police said.

The teens started running away and the man allegedly chased them with the weapon. Police said he then went up to a townhouse and damaged the door by repeatedly kicking it.

Police said officers arrived and arrested him. He’s now charged with three counts of assault with a weapon, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose and mischief under $5,000. He’s been released on bail and is scheduled to appear in Guelph court in March.