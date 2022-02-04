Machinery stolen from Guelph/Eramosa company recovered in Quebec

A 51-year-old Quebec man has been charged in connection to the theft of 11 Skyjack scissor lifts from a logistics company in Guelph/Eramosa Township.

Provincial police say in October, the man used a stolen trailer and a fake company name to obtain the lifts, along with 25 rolls of vinyl. The load, valued at approximately $300,000 was to be delivered to locations in the United States. Needless to say, it never arrived.

Seven of the stolen skyjacks were eventually recovered at a warehouse northwest of Montreal in Saint-Jerome, QC.

Wellington Country OPP are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact police or Crime Stoppers.