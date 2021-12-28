Mackenzie Art Gallery fined $19.6K for workplace injury

Regina’s Mackenzie Art Gallery has been fined $19,600 in connection to a January 2020 workplace injury.

The company plead guilty to one violation of The Occupational Health and Safety Regulations, 1996, in Regina Provincial Court on Dec. 16.

The gallery was charged with contravening subsection 137(1) of the regulations: ” being an employer or contractor, fail to provide an effective safeguard where a worker may contact a dangerous moving part of a machine, resulting in the serious injury of a worker”

The court imposed a $14,000 fine with a $5,600 surcharge.

The Ministry of Labour Relations and Workplace Safety said the charge stems from an incident on January 20, 2020, when a worker was injured while using a table saw.