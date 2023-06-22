Maclaren Art Centre hosts inaugural Pride Night

A centre for artistic creativity in Simcoe County is celebrating Pride Month like it never has before.

The Maclaren Art Centre in Barrie held its first-ever Pride Night on Thursday. While the centre frequently celebrates the LGBTQ2S+ community in various exhibits, this is the first time a drag show has been held in honour of Pride Month.

"What we're seeing tonight is a full cross-section of people here, all ages, and the whole vibe feels really different and uplifting and people just wanting to enjoy each other and have some fun," said Lisa Daniels, the art centre's executive director. "So I think it's for me really inspiring."

In addition to a drag show featuring various performers, the night also included various artisan vendors and service providers.

One of the performers said they have noticed increased support over recent years for Simcoe County's LGBTQ2S+ community.

"It's been incredible," said Enya Dreams. "Honestly [being] from Barrie originally, moving to Collingwood, and seeing the community grow so much and be so supported has been great."

Daniels says one of the overarching goals of the inaugural Pride Show is to create a safe space.

"[The Maclaren Art Centre is] the perfect spot. It's a place that brings people together," said Daniels. "It's a place where art is celebrated, and it's a place that is right downtown, and everybody should feel comfortable coming here and celebrating."