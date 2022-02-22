MacLeod Public School students in Sudbury helping the homeless

The Coldest Night of the Year is an annual walk to raise money for local charities that serve people experiencing hurt, hunger and homelessness.

In Sudbury, some walks are being held in person this weekend while others remain virtual.

Right now, people of all ages are walking to raise money, including many schools. We caught up with the Grade 1 class at MacLeod Public School in Sudbury that is not only raising money, but awareness.

“They don’t have homes or money or food and they sometimes dig in trash cans just to get food,” said Grace Corelli, a Grade 1 student.

This week, all classes will be carrying signs along Walford Road and the neighbouring areas to let others know about the walk.

“It might be so cold for them because they don’t have any place to live and they sleep outside,” said Finn Denoble, also a Grade 1 student.

MacLeod Public School has been raising money for the Coldest Night of the Year Walk for the past decade.

“We are raising money for the Samaritan Centre to give the homeless people food and hot showers and stuff like that,” said Nash Dales, also a Grade 1 student.

School officials said students also learn about homelessness in class. It was an initiative started 10 years ago by educators Brenda Johnston and Angie Carrier.

“I think as an educator it’s my job to instill the next generation of kind, generous, compassion, compassionate responsible citizens in our community and that’s what we are trying to do,” said Angie Carrier the Grade 1 teacher.

All grades take part.

“Sometimes they have to do this for the entire winter season so I may be cold and I may be tired but compared to what they have to go through it really is nothing,” said Sophia McKinty, a Grade 8 student.

The goal this year is to raise $100,000 at a time when officials said costs are rising exponentially and the Samaritan Centre is trying to offer more supports to meet the increasing needs of clients.