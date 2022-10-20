MacLeod to return to Queen’s Park after four-month absence

Nepean MPP Lisa MacLeod says she has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and metabolic disorder, and will return to Queen's Park on Tuesday.

MacLeod provided an update on her health in a letter to constituents on Thursday, four months after taking a break to address and improve her health.

"In mid May I suffered a mental health crisis that drew attention to broader mental and physical health challenges that I was experiencing," MacLeod wrote. "As a result I have taken the last several months to address these issues with my medical support team."

MacLeod said she began a gradual return to work in August with the "blessing" of health care professionals as she continued with therapy, assessments and testing.

"Throughout this period my family and I have learned I am living with both bipolar and metabolic disorders," MacLeod said.

"While initially it was difficult to come to grips with these diagnoses, I recognize these are realities that many people also have to manage. I am confident that with the right medication, regular therapy and changes to my nutrition and exercise routines I will be able to manage these concurrent diagnoses as others often do."

MacLeod expressed gratitude to her family physician and staff at the Queensway Carleton Hospital, the Ottawa Hospital Civic Campus and Ottawa Hospital General Campus.

MacLeod announced on June 24 she was taking a leave of absence, just hours after Premier Doug Ford's new cabinet was sworn-in. MacLeod was first elected MPP in 2006, and was re-elected for a sixth term on June 2. She was not re-appointed to cabinet.

"I want to assure my constituents that I will return to Queen's Park on Tuesday, October 25 as I continue to take my duty to represent them seriously," MacLeod wrote.

"I will also spend my time working on public policy matters such as women's leadership and protection issues, children's sports, recreation and culture as well as mental health, anti bullying and suicide prevention as I have done since the start of my career."

MacLeod also thanked Premier Doug Ford, Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre, Mayor Jim Watson and other elected officials for their support while she was on leave.