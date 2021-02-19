Part of Macleod Trail was closed early Thursday evening after a serious motor vehicle collision.

The incident took place around 8:30 p.m. near the Chinook Shopping Centre.

Police are re-routing southbound traffic. The eastbound ramp off Glenmore Trail towards 5 Street is closed.

Officers were looking at a white SUV near the incident that appeared to have front-end damage.

A tarp on the road appeared to be covering a body.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area for several hours

This is a developing story...

Road Closures due to serious motor vehicle collision



Please avoid SB Macleod Tr at Glenmore Trail and EB off ramp at Glenmore Trail to Macleod Tr SE as both directions are closed as Police investigate a serious motor vehicle collision