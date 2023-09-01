Macleod Trail closed in southeast Calgary due to man on overpass

Macleod Trail was closed in south Calgary for a time Friday due to a police incident.

A police spokesperson confirmed that an adult male was on an overpass, exhibiting odd behaviour at Macleod Trail and 162 Avenue S.E.

Roads were fully closed in both directions.

ALERT: Calgary Police Service Incident on Macleod Tr at 162 Ave SE, Macleod Tr is fully closed in both directions. Please use alternate route. #yyctraffic #yycroads pic.twitter.com/NDrjw3E52n