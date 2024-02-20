MacTier couple celebrate 70th wedding anniversary
A couple from MacTier is celebrating a remarkable milestone on Tuesday - their 70th wedding anniversary.
Jim and Bertha Tolles married on February 20, 1954, after meeting at a dance in Honey Harbour in the fall of 1953, saying it was love at first sight.
The Tolles lived in Toronto for a few years, where Jim worked as a machinist, and Bertha worked in the accounting department at Simpson Sears.
The couple enjoyed life with their eight children and spent time between Brampton, where they purchased their first home, and Twelve Mile Bay, at the family cottage.
In 1984, they retired and moved to live full-time at the cottage. Bertha volunteered at St. James The Great Church in MacTier while Jim worked on various projects.
Their involvement with the Twelve Mile Bay Cottage Association, regattas, and community policing also helped keep them active amid life's challenges, including both Jim and Bertha's battles with cancer.
Over the weekend, they celebrated their seven decades together, surrounded by family.
Congratulations, Mr. and Mrs. Tolles, from all of us at CTV Barrie.
