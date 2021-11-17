Macy is no longer missing: Guelph family reunited with dog after it disappeared following house fire

A Guelph family has been reunited with their almost two-year-old dog, Macy, who went missing after a fire ripped through the family’s home Saturday evening.

The fire destroyed the home on Wellington Road 124, but nobody was injured. Both dogs got out safely, but Macy had run off by the time fire crews arrived.

“We totally put the house out of our mind and we just wanted to get Macy back. We weren't sleeping, we weren't eating, we were up all night walking the streets,” said Kendra Mace, Macy’s owner.

The search prompted help from all over the community.

“We went to go to a location where we heard she might've been hit by a car and there were hundreds, and I'm not joking, like hundreds of people searching farm fields, ditches, culverts,” Mace said.

After some frigid days outside looking for Macy, the family got a tip from a neighbour who believed she may have been somewhere on his property, so they rushed over. Not long after, they heard a yelp in the distance.

“She kind of stuck her head out of this hole that was covered in trees and shrubs and she had fallen into a 6-foot foundation of a building that had crumbled,” said Mace.

Mace says her pup was found only 150 feet from their home on Tuesday night. She was taken to the vet and apart from a couple bumps and bruises, along with being hungry and thirsty, she was unharmed.

“Nobody left her side last night. We were on Cloud 9,” Mace said. “I didn’t even let my husband sleep with me last night. The dogs were in bed with me.”

While the mission to find Macy was a success, damage from the fire has made the family’s home unlivable, so they’ve been staying at a family-friend’s place.

“We’ve got a long road ahead, but it’s good because we’re a family again. It’s a missing piece that has just come back,” said Mace.

She adds, if it weren’t for the community coming together, that “missing piece” may have never come back.