'Mad Max: Fury Road' prequel 'Furiosa' delayed to 2024

The 'Mad Max: Fury Road' prequel 'Furiosa' isn't speeding into theaters anytime soon. The film's release date was pushed back a year - to May 24, 2024, Warner Bros. said Friday. It had originally been set for June 2023.
