MADD Canada delivers new video education program to Sask. students

Thousands of Saskatchewan students will be delivered a new video education program by Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) Canada.

In a news release from MADD Canada, the organization’s national president Jaymie-Lyne Hancock said young people are at increased risk for impaired driving.

“Our School Program shows students the tragic outcomes that can happen when someone drives after alcohol, cannabis or other drug use, and equips them with the information and motivation to make safe choices to protect themselves and their peers,” she said.

The school program will be delivered with support from Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI) and Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority (SLGA), according to the release.

As provincial sponsors, SGI and SLGA are directly funding the delivery of 30 and 60 presentations respectively, according to the release.

“While Saskatchewan has made significant progress over the past decade, impaired driving is still the leading cause of collision fatalities on our roads, and the largest proportion of impaired drivers are those aged 19 to 24,” Don Morgan, minister responsible for SGI said.

The program will show the story of fictional characters and then provide personal stories of real-life victims of impaired driving.

The program is available in traditional assembly, classroom and virtual formats. Following the presentation, the school will get an educator’s guide to help teachers continue the conversation.

