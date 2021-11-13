MADD Cape Breton launches campaign to raise awareness on dangers of drunk driving

David Fletcher looks at a picture of his four family members killed in a motor vehicle collision in Quebec by an alleged drunk driver.

"I lost my father Jim Fletcher at the age of 68, my sister Shelly at the age of 44, my nephew Jackson at the age of 14 and my niece Emma at the age of 10,” says Fletcher.

It's been nearly two months since Fletcher received a call that still haunts him today.

"All I can remember is hitting the floor and then the next day we're flying up to Quebec and they had the four bodies in the same room. It was pretty difficult," adds Fletcher.

The driver, 43-year-old Éric Légaré, from Beauport, Que. was arrested for driving while impaired by alcohol and is facing a dozen charges, including impaired driving causing death.

"It's devastating. We're a close knit community, so when something like that happens to someone in our community, we all feel it," says Rob Matheson, the president of MADD Cape Breton.

On Saturday, MADD Cape Breton launched their campaign to raise awareness about the dangers of drinking and driving.

Matheson says they are also here to remember those that have been affected by alcohol consumption behind the wheel.

"We encourage people to make arrangements to celebrate safely this holiday season with designated drivers, calling a cab, staying the night if you have too. There is always options and we encourage people to pick those options."

Fletcher says he is now an advocate for MADD, and came out Saturday to help get the message out.

"I walk into my father’s house and he's not there. He's not sitting in his chair saying that was some Boston game last night. I'm not getting that call from my sister saying “I love you.” My little nephew isn't there anymore for football, we both had a love for football and my sweet little Emma. It's just an empty household right now."

Fletcher says he hopes his story can prevent another tragedy, so no one has to feel the pain his family has been through since September.