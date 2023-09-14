Made by Marcus temporarily closes West Hillhurst location after mice found in basement

Calgary ice cream shop Made by Marcus has temporarily closed its Hillhurst location after mice were found at the site.

"Unfortunately with the construction happening behind our property, it has allowed mice to enter our premises in the basement," said a Thursday social media post shared from the company.

"Since it's an old building, we will have to close to do structural repairs to the basement and foundation."

A health inspection report on the Alberta Health Services website indicates that during a Sept. 13 inspection, "two live mice were observed in the basement kitchen" and "mice droppings were observed" along the walls, corners and under the equipment.

"Please be rest assured that no ice cream or food preparation takes place at this location and you as a customer have never been at any risk," said the company on social media. "We've had no prior pest violations and we've received no warnings from AHS prior to this closure.

"We love serving the community of Hillhurst and are saddened that we will not be able to do so in the same capacity for a while, but will do what we can to make sure ice cream still gets into your homes and bellies!⁠"⁠

Though the Hillhurst location is closed until further notice, the company's 17th Avenue S.W. and Bridgeland locations remain open.

