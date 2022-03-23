iHeartRadio

Madeleine Albright, 1st female U.S. secretary of state, dies

Madeleine Albright, a child refugee from Nazi- and then Soviet-dominated eastern Europe who rose to become the 1st female U.S. secretary of state and a mentor to many current and former American statesmen and women, has died of cancer, her family said Wednesday. She was 84.
