Madonna to perform in Canada in January and February after hospital delay
Madonna is set to celebrate her comeback in Canada in the new year.
The pop legend has rescheduled the North American leg of the Celebration Tour, which was delayed weeks ahead of its planned kickoff in Vancouver last month when Madonna landed in hospital.
The tour will now kick off in London on Oct. 14, and the singer will stop at Toronto's Scotiabank Arena on Jan. 11 and 12 and Vancouver's Rogers Arena on Feb. 21, 2024.
Live Nation says it will honour tickets for the previously scheduled shows.
Madonna's manager has said the performer developed a serious bacterial infection in late June, which led to a several-day stay in the ICU.
The tour is now set to begin in the United Kingdom in October, and she'll cross the pond in December, starting the North American leg in Brooklyn, N.Y.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 15, 2023.
-
Former Barrie dentist found guilty of disgraceful, unprofessional, unethical conductDr. Adam Chapnick was stripped of his licence for at least five years by the Royal College of Dental Surgeons, who found the Barrie dentist guilty of disgraceful, dishonourable, unprofessional and unethical conduct in late April.
-
Metro asks Ministry of Labour for help as grocery chain worker strike nears third weekMetro is asking the Ministry of Labour to get involved as the strike of thousands of grocery workers at almost 30 stores in the Toronto area nears a third week.
-
Calgary announces plan to help N.W.T. evacueesThe City of Calgary is extending a helping hand to residents of the Northwest Territories who've been forced out their homes because of a massive wildfire.
-
Trudeau to convene N.W.T. wildfires meeting amid territorial emergency, evacuation ordersPrime Minister Justin Trudeau will convene a meeting to discuss the wildfires in the Northwest Territories, which prompted the evacuation of areas including the capital of Yellowknife.
-
4,800 properties on evacuation alert as wildfire grows outside West Kelowna, B.C.Thousands of people living in and around West Kelowna, B.C., were placed on evacuation alert Wednesday night due to the McDougall Creek wildfire raging outside the community.
-
'Not bad bears': Churchill seeing increase in polar bear sightingsPolar bear sightings are on the rise in Manitoba this year.
-
-
-
Two new cases of mpox in OttawaOttawa Public Health is investigating two new cases of mpox in Ottawa, the first cases in the capital in 10 months.