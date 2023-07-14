Madu cited by law society for call to police chief over 2021 ticket

Alberta's former justice minister Kaycee Madu has been cited by the province's law society for contacting Edmonton's police chief about his 2021 traffic ticket.

"It is alleged that Kelechi Madu, KC engaged in conduct that undermined respect for the administration of justice when he contacted the Edmonton Police Services Chief of Police regarding a traffic ticket he received on March 10, 2021, and that such conduct is deserving of sanction," read the July 5 citation on the Law Society of Alberta's website.

A hearing by a three-person panel will be scheduled "in due course," a spokesperson told CTV News Edmonton.

Madu, who lost the Edmonton-South West riding to the NDP's Nathan Ip in May's election, served as a member of cabinet in both former Jason Kenney's and Danielle Smith's governments.

Kenney switched Madu from municipal affairs to justice minister in August 2020.

In March of the following year, Madu was pulled over and ticketed for driving distracted.

Months later, when both the ticket and the fact that Madu called Edmonton's police chief about the ticket became public, Kenney replaced him as justice minister with Tyler Shando. Shandro is also accused of breaking the law society's code of conduct as Alberta's health minister.

When an independent review found he had tried but failed to "interfere in the administration of justice," Madu was appointed Alberta's labour and immigration minister in February 2022.

When Smith became the United Conservative Party's leader, she made Madu a deputy premier and the head of a new portfolio, skilled trades and professions.

The law society would not comment any further on the process that led to Madu's citation, or say specifically why it came two years after Madu was ticketed.

Sometimes, the spokesperson said, the executive director assigns independent counsel to assess a complaint if they consider it inappropriate for the society to.

"For example, this may include matters that involve prominent members of government. If a matter requires review by independent counsel, this can impact timelines as this is a time-intensive process."

CTV News Edmonton reached out to Madu for comment.

He was recently appointed King's Counsel.

According to the Government of Alberta's website, "it is tradition to appoint lawyers as King's Counsel (KC) who have made particular contributions to the legal profession or public life." In addition to their experience, a lawyer's competence and professionalism is considered.