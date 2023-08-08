Maestro Robert Franz celebrates 10 years with the WSO

This September will mark a special anniversary for the Windsor Symphony Orchestra (WSO). It will mark the 10th year that renown conductor Maestro Robert Franz has led the WSO.

Patrons visiting the box office Tuesday were delighted to see the maestro in-person behind the glass. In addition, this September will kick off a brand new season promising a diverse and dynamic series of concerts.

Music lovers will have the option to ‘Compose Your Own’ season tickets, on sale Tuesday.

"You know, this 10 years has just flown by,” said Franz. “It's been really fun being able to perform -- not only with these incredible musicians but in the community that has such a strong and wonderful connection to classical music and what we do at the Capitol Theatre."

Franz continues to pursue a remarkably busy schedule with a host of positions in the world of performance arts and as a professor in post-secondary education. As music director of the Windsor Symphony Orchestra, associate conductor of the Houston Symphony, and artistic director of the Boise Baroque Orchestra, Franz has brought his talents, leadership and artistic vision to many communities across North America.

The maestro is happy to make his home in Windsor and is excited about the upcoming full season for the WSO at the historic Capitol Theatre.

For more information about the summer concert series and the upcoming full season of performances of the WSO at the Capitol Theatre, you can visit their website.