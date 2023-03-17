Maggie Mac Neil breaks record during 50-metre freestyle event

London, Ont.’s golden girl has done it again — swimming phenomenon and Olympic medalist Maggie Mac Neil captured gold and broke the record during the NCAA Swimming Championship in Tennessee on Thursday.

On Thursday night Mac Neil placed first in the women’s 50-metre freestyle event at the NCAA Swimming Championship.

The Lousiana State University student won the event in a record time of 20.79 seconds in Knoxville, Tenn. — that broke the previous record of 20.83 seconds.

Mac Neil’s swim was also a U.S. Open record.

“It really means a lot the 50 free is still my fun event, obviously I don't put as much pressure as I do my 100. So I kind of just went into today with a clear head and was just aiming to give out faster and get down some technical aspects which would improve my times from the SECs,” said Mac Neil.

Mac Neil will be looking to regain her NCAA crown in her signature 100-metre butterfly Friday.

The 23-year-old first debuted on the Olympic stage during the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics, where she captured one gold, one silver and one bronze medal.

— With files from The Canadian Press

