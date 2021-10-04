Maggie Mac Neil swims to four medals including a gold at FINA World Cup

Londoner Maggie Mac Neil is having a banner year.

Fresh off her captivating performance at the Olympics the 21-year-old has now won four medals at the FINA World Cup in Germany.

Mac Neil won gold in the 100 metre butterfly with a Canadian record time of 55.30 seconds, the same event she won gold in at the Olympics.

Staying with butterfly she also won bronze in the 50 metre event.

Completing the colour trio Mac Neil won two silvers in the 50 and 100 metre backstroke events.

Fellow Canadian Kylie Masse finished third in both events as well.

Mac Neil's dominant performance almost saw her win a fifth medal after she placed fourth in the 100 metre Medley.