Maggie Mac Neil to represent Canada in Hungary
CTVNewsLondon.ca Digital Content Producer
Kristylee Varley
London’s Maggie Mac Neil has been named to Swimming Canada’s national team to compete at the FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary.
A total of 32 swimmers will represent the maple leaf in the Hungarian capital, including 18 female and 14 male athletes.
Other team members include Kylie Masse of LaSalle, Ont., Javier Acevedo, Eric Hedlin, Yuri Kisil, Penny Oleksiak, Sydney Pickrem, Taylor Ruck, Kayla Sanchez and Rebecca Smith.
The world championships are scheduled for June 18-July 3, with pool swimming running the first eight days, followed by open water competition.
