iHeartRadio

Maggie Mac Neil to represent Canada in Hungary

Canada's Kylie Masse, left to right, Sydney Pickrem, Maggie Mac Neil and Penny Oleksiak celebrate a bronze medal in the women's 4 x 100m medley relay final during the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games, in Tokyo, Sunday, August 1, 2021. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld)

London’s Maggie Mac Neil has been named to Swimming Canada’s national team to compete at the FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

A total of 32 swimmers will represent the maple leaf in the Hungarian capital, including 18 female and 14 male athletes.

Other team members include Kylie Masse of LaSalle, Ont., Javier Acevedo, Eric Hedlin, Yuri Kisil, Penny Oleksiak, Sydney Pickrem, Taylor Ruck, Kayla Sanchez and Rebecca Smith.

The world championships are scheduled for June 18-July 3, with pool swimming running the first eight days, followed by open water competition. 

12