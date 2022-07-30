Maggie MacNeil breaks record at Commonwealth Games

It was a successful day in the pool for local swimmers competing on the world stage, Saturday.

London's Maggie MacNeil swam an epic 100M butterfly winning gold, breaking the Commonwealth Games record for the event.

The defending Olympic champion jumped back in the water for the women's 4x100M Freestyle Relay and helped Canada bring home a bronze medal.

Meanwhile Windsor's Kylie Masse is off to the finals for the 100M Backstroke. That race is scheduled for Sunday afternoon.

On Monday Masse begins racing in the 200M Backstroke.