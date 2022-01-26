'Magic cards can’t prevent charges’: Guelph police
A 23-year-old Guelph man has been charged with several counts of theft for stealing a total of $609 in Magic: The Gathering playing cards.
In a media release entitled "magic cards can't prevent charges," the Guelph Police Service joked "a pocketful of magic cards couldn't ward off criminal charges" for the man who faces four counts of theft under $5,000.
The incidents date back to July 2021, when police were called to a business on Stone Road West. Staff reported a man had been caught on video surveillance selecting four packages of Magic: The Gathering playing cards valued at $45 each. He opened the packages, placed the cards in his pockets and put the empty packages back on the shelf.
Investigation by police found the same man had previously been involved in similar thefts at the same store, as well as another on Woodlawn Road West. A total of $609 in cards were stolen during the four incidents.
The suspect was identified Tuesday and turned himself in to police.
He will appear in a Guelph court March 25.
In an unrelated incident reported by OPP last month, rare magic cards potentially worth thousands of dollars were stolen from a home in Wingham.
-
Nova Scotia kicks off African Heritage Month with virtual poster unveiling ceremonyNova Scotia kicked off African Heritage Month Tuesday with a virtual poster unveiling ceremony and a provincial proclamation.
-
N.B. reports six new COVID-19 related deaths Wednesday, 137 in hospitalHealth officials in New Brunswick are reporting six new deaths related to COVID-19 on Wednesday.
-
Winnipeg restaurant facing maximum penalty of $1 million for breaking health ordersOne Winnipeg restaurant is facing a maximum penalty of $1 million for violating public health orders.
-
Interior Fraser steelhead face extinction, warn B.C. fishing, conservation groupsFishery and conservation groups in British Columbia warn a unique species of ocean-going trout faces a “severe conservation crisis” and must be added to Canada's Species at Risk Act.
-
One person killed in Gatineau apartment fireEmergency crews responded to a fire in an apartment building on Rue St. Andre at approximately 5:30 a.m. Wednesday.
-
Concussions and kids: Study finds some physical activity safe 3 days laterA recent study from the Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario (CHEO) in Ottawa has found evidence to suggest it is safe for children to resume some physical activity 72 hours after a concussion.
-
Police say Sault-area suspect went on crime spree, now charged with 51 offencesA 30-year-old suspect wanted for a mini-crime spree that began in December has been charged with 51 offences, Ontario Provincial Police said Wednesday.
-
1,194 new COVID-19 cases reported in Sask. as active cases continue to declineSaskatchewan reported 1,194 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, along with six more deaths, however active cases are down again.
-
Why are some shelves empty at Canadian supermarkets?While some Canadians are reporting empty shelves in grocery stores across the country, experts say this is due to ongoing supply chain issues that began at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, not because of the federal government's vaccine mandate for truckers.