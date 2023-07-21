Magic mushroom dispensary shut down in Brantford

Brantford police have shut down a magic mushroom dispensary after it popped up in the downtown core along Colborne Street roughly two months ago.

Police said the dispensary was shut down on July 12 following a controlled drug and substance act search warrant.

Over two pounds of magic mushrooms and psilocybin products were seized.

According to police, around 554 grams of psilocybin mushrooms and around 521.5 grams of psilocybin edibles were seized.

Police estimate the street value of the seized drugs at $10,755.

A 26-year-old Brantford woman was arrested and charged with possession of the purpose of trafficking, trafficking a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance.

Police says the also found a small amount of cocaine during the arrest.

Brantford police did not say what the magic mushroom dispensary was called, but confirmed it was not a FunGuyz location – a brand that has seen dispensaries raided in recent weeks in Ontario.

Three people associated with an illegal magic mushroom dispensary in London, Ont. were charged with drug related offences more than a month ago.

In Windsor, a FunGuyz magic mushroom dispensary was raided on July 6.

According to the FunGuyz website, there is no listed location for Brantford.