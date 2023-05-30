Magic Mushroom shop in Wasaga Beach forced to close

CTV News has confirmed that a magic mushroom shop in Wasaga Beach has been shut down.

Officials with the Town of Wasaga Beach say that Fun Guyz Mushroom shop has been forced to close. According to the town, the business, which opened three weeks ago, did not have a business licence and was operating illegally.

A statement released by Mayor Brian Smith says the bylaw department was made aware of 'illegal business activity' last week and immediately informed law enforcement.

"Town officials visited this establishment and issued orders to cease operations and immediately discontinue the unlicensed business activity occurring on the premises," the statement reads.

Statement by Mayor Brian Smith on action that has been taken to shut down illegal business activity in the Town of Wasaga Beach.



Read the full statement: https://t.co/j5acfPLdLI#justsayno @CTVNewsBarrie pic.twitter.com/ro8g1S5L9h

The owner of the dispensary selling psilocybin had hoped to be able to find a way to keep the doors to his business open.

The company also operates locations in Barrie and Bradford, which police have also raided.

The location in Bradford was closed earlier this year after South Simcoe Police laid criminal charges.