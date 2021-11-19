Magic of Lights at Wesley Clover Parks kicks off tonight

The Magic of Lights is lighting up Wesley Clover Parks for the holiday season starting tonight.

The drive-thru holiday lights experience features your favourite holiday scenes and characters of the season using the latest LED technology and digital animations.

You can experience Magic of Lights from the comfort of your car, driving along a sparkling path at Wesley Clover Parks on Corkstown Road, just west of Moodie Drive.

Advance tickets cost $20 online for a standard vehicle. General admission tickets at the gate cost $30 Monday to Thursday and $35 for Friday to Sunday.

Every ticket sold to see Magic of Lights benefits CHEO.

Magic of Lights runs until Jan. 8.

For tickets and information, visit https://magicoflights.com/events/ottawa/.

