A holiday tradition in the national capital region is back for one more week.

Magic of Lights at Wesley Clover Parks was cancelled when the Dec. 26 lockdown in Ontario came into effect.

The drive-thru light show is now back on and is set to run until Feb. 28.

Hours of operation are from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday to Thursday and from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Tickets can be purchased at the gate and will be available online. The price per car is $25 in advance or $30 at the gate Monday-Thursday and $35 Friday through Sunday. Tickets purchased before the lockdown are still valid.

You can buy tickets online here: http://tickets.magicoflights.ca/ottawa

Net proceeds from the event are donated to the CHEO Foundation.