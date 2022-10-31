Magical Christmas drive-thru of Oro World's Fairgrounds

The Oro-Medonte Mystical Lights drive-thru returns for its second year.

Presented by the Oro-Medonte Chamber of Commerce & Tourism, 50,000 lights will be placed this year throughout Oro World's Fairgrounds to create a mystical winter wonderland.

"When you arrive, you drive through Frosty's tunnel, which has thousands of lights on it. Then you come up to Candy Cane lane – there are thousands of lights again, and that leads into Santa's house where people can get selfies and receive hot chocolate and cookies," said Syliva Stark, executive director of the chamber.

Opening night is Dec. 1, with the light tour running from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. every Friday, Saturday and Sunday night. It is open the whole week leading up to Christmas. However, the light display will be closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day but opens up again on Boxing Day until New Year's Eve.

Tickets are $15 a car.

"We ask if you can bring a non-perishable food or pet food item," said Stark.

This year, the chamber encourages businesses to participate by placing a display or parade float inside the fairgrounds.

"It's a great promotion for your business," Stark said, adding that 28 businesses have already signed up at info@oromedontecc.com

"An event such as this brings the community together. In 2021, being our first year with many lockdown restrictions, we were delighted to see over 10,000 visitors drive thru our gates over the month of December," she said.

Tickets can be purchased at www.oromedontecc.com or with cash at the gate.