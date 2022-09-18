Magical musical swings come to Uptown Waterloo
The sights and sounds of a new interactive art installation will be lighting up Uptown Waterloo.
The magical musical swings were set up in the town square Saturday and come from Montreal-based art and design firm Daily Tous Les Jours.
When users swing in unison, the swings create unique melodies.
They're one of several longer-running installations that are part of Waterloo's Lumen Festival, an annual free event run by the city's art and culture team.
The festival was scaled down for the past two years because of the pandemic, but is back in full force for 2022.
"Lumen is a festival of light, art, and technology that happens for five hours on one night, which is a technical masterpiece for us to pull off," said Sonya Poweska, a culture program specialist for the City of Waterloo. "We have 35 installations throughout Uptown Waterloo. Each one has an interactive component. We work with artists across Canada. We have a few international artist joining us this year."
Lumen runs Saturday, Sept. 24 from 6-11 p.m. The swings will remain up and open daily until Oct. 19.
-
Fire engulfs Surrey home, one man seriously injuredOne man was seriously injured when a home in Surrey caught fire Monday afternoon, according to police.
-
Under fire for vulgar bathroom comment, Vancouver council candidate says it was a 'joke'A Vancouver council candidate is clarifying something he said in a YouTube video while giving advice on a landlord-tenant dispute.
-
1 injured in fire at Vegreville mechanic shopOne person was injured and businesses were without power for several hours after fire broke out at a Vegreville mechanic shop on Monday.
-
Injured football player waits hours for ambulance to arriveJennifer Lee-Parsons sat on the field, consoling her son Isiah after he injured his leg during the first game of his high school football season last Sunday.
-
Green Pig Country Market severely damaged in large fireA well-known country market in Salisbury, N.B., was heavily damaged Monday night in a fire.
-
Human rights museum chooses Vancouver to launch digital residential school initiativeThe Canadian Museum for Human Rights has chosen Vancouver to unveil the next step in an art project offering a hard look at the atrocities inflicted upon Indigenous children at residential schools.
-
Special Olympics baseball game against WRPS resumes after pandemic hiatusThe Cambridge Tigers Special Olympics baseball team faced off against members of the Waterloo Regional Police Service for their annual baseball game.
-
Winnipeg retirement home hosts tea party to honour Queen Elizabeth IIAs people around the world watched while Queen Elizabeth II was laid to rest, a Winnipeg retirement home hosted a fitting farewell.
-
Two-million meals: Record collection for Food Bank of Waterloo RegionThe Food Bank of Waterloo Region collected a record-breaking two million meals to feed children in need during its fourth annual summer campaign.