Magical musical swings come to Uptown Waterloo

The sights and sounds of a new interactive art installation will be lighting up Uptown Waterloo.

The magical musical swings were set up in the town square Saturday and come from Montreal-based art and design firm Daily Tous Les Jours.

When users swing in unison, the swings create unique melodies.

They're one of several longer-running installations that are part of Waterloo's Lumen Festival, an annual free event run by the city's art and culture team.

The festival was scaled down for the past two years because of the pandemic, but is back in full force for 2022.

"Lumen is a festival of light, art, and technology that happens for five hours on one night, which is a technical masterpiece for us to pull off," said Sonya Poweska, a culture program specialist for the City of Waterloo. "We have 35 installations throughout Uptown Waterloo. Each one has an interactive component. We work with artists across Canada. We have a few international artist joining us this year."

Lumen runs Saturday, Sept. 24 from 6-11 p.m. The swings will remain up and open daily until Oct. 19.