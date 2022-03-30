Magna expects to create 150 jobs with Chatham-Kent expansion

Magna International Inc. is expanding its operations into Chatham, as an extension of its current operations in St. Thomas, to support new business from Ford Motor Company.

The new 170,000 square foot facility is expected to create up to 150 new jobs and will produce battery enclosures for the Ford F-150 Lighting.

“This investment is excellent news for the people of Chatham-Kent; it’s creating great jobs, in a rapidly growing industry, with a fantastic and very well-established company and goes to show our community’s commitment to supporting investment in innovative manufacturing,” said Mayor Darrin Canniff.

The company has already posted jobs for the plant.

Battery enclosures, which all electric vehicles require, house high-voltage batteries, electrical components, sensors and connectors, contributing to the structural and safety aspects of a vehicle’s frame and protecting critical components from potential impact, heat and water.

"With the hard work of our team members in our Formet, St. Thomas facility, we have been able to secure additional business that allows us to grow in two great communities,” said Mark Johnson, Magna’s formet industries general manager. “We are coming to Chatham with new job opportunities working on an exciting new technology that offers a lot of growth potential.”

He said this game-changing Magna innovation is the largest lightweight aluminum battery enclosure on the market and the first on a work truck.

“When a plant like this locates, they look for suppliers close by. So Chatham-Kent will certainly benefit but Windsor Essex will benefit as well,” Canniff said. “Plants that are in that area that can supply this one will benefit as well.”

Director of economic development services Stuart McFadden said they look forward to supporting in Chatham-Kent’s growth and success for years to come.

“Chatham-Kent has been taking an active role in encouraging investments in green, innovative, and future-thinking technologies, so Magna really is a perfect fit here,” said McFadden.

Canniff said the facility is expected to be up and running by the fall.