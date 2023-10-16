Magna Integram Windsor Seating workers vote 99 percent in favour of strike

Employees at Magna Integram Windsor Seating have voted 99 per cent in favour of strike action if needed.

Unifor Local 444 posted about the strike vote on Sunday.

“Our Solidarity together is a must. Our resolve to see this fight through to the end is necessary, showing this company our belief in our worth sends a strong message that we are not to be provoked,” said Local 444 President Dave Cassidy.

There are about 900 Local 444 workers at the Patillo Road facility in Lakeshore.

Integram is a tier 1 supplier for the Windsor Assembly Plant, building seats for the minivans.

Production operations at the plant could be affected if Integram workers go on strike.

Cassidy tells AM800 wages, pensions and benefits will be the top three issues going into talks and his members expectations are high.

"They see what's going on in the real world, you know with the cost of living and purchasing power and everything else these days. I mean it's tough for people to survive. They know their employer is making some pretty good money. Like I've said it many many times, it's time to pay the worker."

He said they don't currently have a timeline as to when negotiations could begin.

"We have an expiration coming up. However we want to make sure that we're not interfering with Stellantis. We'll see how things go with Stellantis bargaining and then go from there."

Stellantis is next in line for contract talks with Unifor's national bargaining committee.

The current contract expires Nov. 4.

~ With files from AM800.