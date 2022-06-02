Magna no longer expanding into Chatham-Kent

Magna International Inc. is walking back on plans to expand operations in Chatham, two months after announcing its plans for a battery plant in the region.

The 170,000 square foot facility planned for Chatham was expected to create up to 150 new jobs and produce battery enclosures for the Ford F-150 Lightning.

A news release from the company Thursday said adjustments have been made in schedules opening up more capacity at its Formet facility in St. Thomas. As such, the company Magna decided to keep production at its current plant.

“It is important that we leverage existing capacity and know-how with a complex product like battery enclosures, which is a completely new product area for Magna, and one that is important for every electric vehicle,” said Mark Johnson, Group General Manager.

Battery enclosures, which all electric vehicles require, house high-voltage batteries, electrical components, sensors and connectors, contributing to the structural and safety aspects of a vehicle’s frame and protecting critical components from potential impact, heat and water.

The facility was expected to be up and running by the fall.

“Thank you to the community leaders of Chatham who have been great to work with throughout the initial planning process. Chatham remains on our radar screen as we look for more opportunities in the future.”

The company said it will look to leverage the Chatham facility for additional business as needed.