Magna plant expansion to create 110 jobs in Windsor

One of the world’s largest automotive suppliers announced an expansion of its production facility in Windsor Wednesday which will create 110 new jobs in the region.

Magna is expanding its Windsor Modules facility with a $6 million investment into its mechatronics plant on Twin Oaks Drive to support new business for an unspecified original equipment manufacturer (OEM) to make powered aluminum tonneau covers.

It’s part of a larger, $470 million, investment in plants across Canada, say company officials.

“With a focus on operational excellence and innovation, we continue to build trust with our customers which results in winning new business,” said, Brian Alexander, general manager at Magna Windsor Modules.”

“As a major employer and innovator in our region’s automotive industry, Magna’s investment in Windsor-Essex further solidifies our position as global leader in next generation vehicle production,” said, Stephen MacKenzie, president and CEO of Invest WindsorEssex. “This investment adds to the region’s continued growth and economic stability ad we are thrilled that Magna will continue to play a major role within our automotive ecosystem.”

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens said this announcement is not directly tied to the new NextStar Energy EV battery plant, but it’s part of a larger cluster and supply chain that is emerging thanks in part to that massive investment.

“It’s a piece of the puzzle, it’s a strong piece of the puzzle because Magna has strong roots all over the world,” said Dilkens. “They’re good at what they do and being able to add to that compliment in the City of Windsor is a strong sign that they want to be a part of the success that’s happening here in our community.”

The expansion will be complete in November 2023 and hiring will likely begin shortly before that.

People interested in the 110 positions — ranging from assembly to engineering — are asked to visit Magna’s careers website.