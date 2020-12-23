Shares of Magna International Inc. jumped higher in early trading after the company announced a deal with LG Electronics to create a joint venture to build components for electric cars. New London, Ont. whiskey distillery is starting small but thinking big It’s been a unique journey for Irma Joeveer and Michelle Debus. After spending decades in the IT sector they decided they needed a change and switched gears in a big way. WECHU declares outbreak within cohort at Windsor Catholic elementary school The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting a COVID-19 outbreak within a cohort at Immaculate Conception Catholic School. Town of LaSalle seeking input on Malden Road improvements More intersections, bike lanes and a middle turning lane could soon be coming to LaSalle’s main drag.