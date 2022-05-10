Magnitude 3.1 earthquake 'lightly felt' near Almonte and Arnprior, Ont.

A minor earthquake was reported in the Ottawa Valley Tuesday.

Earthquakes Canada says a magnitude 3.1 earthquake was recorded at 10:12 a.m. about 11 km north of Almonte.

It was “lightly felt” in both Arnprior and Almonte, the seismic agency said.

Earthquakes are not uncommon in the region, but rarely do any significant damage.

Earthquakes Canada lists a magnitude 5.2 earthquake on May 17, 2013, and a magnitude 5.0 earthquake on June 23, 2010 as two of the most recent large earthquakes in the area.

Natural Resources Canada has been installing seismic sensors in the capital region recently that are part of the Earthquake Early Warning Network, designed to send out a notification through electronic devices before the strong shaking from the earthquake begins. Other Earthquake Early Warning System sensors have been set up in locations including Cumberland, Stittsville, Mississippi Mills, Kenmore and Carsonby. One has been installed in Kingston.

The Earthquake Warning System Network is scheduled to be operational in 2024.