Magnitude 3.2 earthquake felt north of Ottawa
CTV News Ottawa Digital Multi-Skilled Journalist
Ted Raymond
Earthquakes Canada says a magnitude 3.2 was felt overnight in western Quebec.
It was lightly felt in Notre-Dame-du-Laus, Que., about 100 km north of Ottawa, at 11:54 p.m. Monday, Earthquakes Canada said.
There have been reports of a weak or light trembling from around the area, but no known reports of damage.
Earlier this year, a magnitude 4.1 earthquake in New York State rattled some residents in eastern Ontario.
Earthquakes are not uncommon in the region, but rarely do any significant damage.
Earthquakes Canada lists a magnitude 5.2 earthquake on May 17, 2013, and a magnitude 5.0 earthquake on June 23, 2010 as two of the most recent large earthquakes in the area.
