Magnitude 3.8 earthquake hits western Quebec

An earthquake rattled western Quebec on Friday.

Earthquakes Canada reports a magnitude 3.8 earthquake struck the Maniwaki, Que. region at 11:49 a.m. The epicentre of the quake was located 40 km west-northwest of Maniwaki, and 94 km northeast of Pembroke.

In a statement, Earthquakes Canada says the quake was felt in the Maniwaki region.

The initial reading was magnitude 4.0 but Earthquakes Canada later said it was a magnitude 3.8 quake.

"There are no reports of damage, and none would be expected."

Maniwaki is located 135 km north of Ottawa.

On March 14, a magnitude 3.3 earthquake struck the Kemptville area. There were no reports of damage.

On January 25, a magnitude 2.8 earthquake struck the Shawville, Que. Area. The quake was felt in Shawville, Ladysmith and Otter Lake.

