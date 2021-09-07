Magnitude 7.0 quake strikes Mexico: USGS
Buildings shook in Mexico City on Tuesday night, sending people running into the street as a powerful earthquake struck southwest of the country near the resort of Acapulco.
-
Spruce Meadows weekend events to include limited spectatorsSpruce Meadows announced Tuesday that it's been given a green light by health authorities to sell a limited number of tickets to the Masters CS10 5 events this coming weekend.
-
Magnitude 7.0 quake strikes Mexico: USGSBuildings shook in Mexico City on Tuesday night, sending people running into the street as a powerful earthquake struck southwest of the country near the resort of Acapulco.
-
Alberta $100 incentive fails to move the vaccination needle over Labour Day long weekendThe $100 vaccination incentive wasn't a bomb but also wasn't the blockbuster the Alberta government hoped it would be over the long weekend.
-
City committee votes against lowering speed limits in residential areasA City committee has voted against lowering speed limits in residential neighbourhoods.
-
17 inexperienced paddleboarders rescued near Lions Gate BridgeMore than a dozen "wayward paddleboarders" had to be rescued near the Lions Gate Bridge this week after getting caught in a strong current, according to Vancouver police.
-
Wood Buffalo RCMP seek help from public after death of 25-year-oldRCMP are asking for witnesses and video surveillance to help in their investigation of a homicide in the Thickwood area of Fort McMurray.
-
Burnaby North-Seymour: Competitive, diverse battleground with pipeline at its centreAt the centre of the battleground riding of Burnaby North-Seymour, the terminus of the Trans Mountain pipeline, which Ottawa nationalized in 2018, and whose well-underway expansion was approved by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Liberal government in 2019.
-
New medically equipped helicopter in Manitoba first of STARS fleet renewalSTARS Air Ambulance added a brand new helicopter to its fleet in Manitoba, the latest to replace the fleet across Western Canada.
-
City councillors hold final formal meeting ahead of municipal electionThe last formal Edmonton city council meeting before October’s municipal election took place Tuesday.