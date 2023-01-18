Mahjong table seized, 16 arrested after illegal gaming house busted in Richmond

Sixteen people were arrested in Richmond last month when police busted an illegal gaming house – seizing cash, a poker table, chips, cards and an automated mahjong game.

In a statement Tuesday, authorities said the December investigation and subsequent raid of the residential property involved the RCMP's gang and organized crime units, agents from the Canada Border Service Agency, and the Lower Mainland's police dog unit.

Of those arrested, the majority were participating in the illegal gaming, according to police, while two were the "caretakers" of the house, and two were professional card dealers.

"Illegal gaming houses are one piece of the larger organized crime puzzle. This was highly successful operation by our detachment and our partner agencies," Staff Sgt. Patrick Damgajian wit the Richmond RCMP's organized crime unit said in the statement.

"Not only were we able to safely dismantle this gaming house but we were able to gather valuable intelligence. We will continue systematically identifying and investigate all such establishments and mitigate the further spread of them in our community."

Police have not named any of those arrested or provided details about what charges they may face, however, they did say that two of the people arrested are now facing deportation.