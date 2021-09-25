Mail ballots confirm NDP victory in Nanaimo-Ladysmith
Mail ballots in one of British Columbia's most hotly contested ridings have confirmed the loss of one of the Green Party's two incumbent MPs heading into the election, and a victory for the NDP candidate in the riding.
Green incumbent Paul Manly finished third in the race in Nanaimo-Ladysmith, behind NDP candidate Lisa Marie Barron and Conservative challenger Tamara Kronis.
Barron received 29.1 per cent of votes in the riding, roughly 1,000 votes ahead of Kronis, who finished with 27.5 per cent of ballots cast. Manly got 24.7 per cent of the vote.
The now-former Green MP initially won the seat in a byelection in 2019, and held it through the general election later that year.
He was the second Green candidate to win a federal seat in Canada, after former party leader Elizabeth May.
This election, May easily won a fourth race in her Saanich-Gulf Islands riding, and the Greens picked up a seat in Ontario for the first time, with candidate Mike Morrice winning in Kitchener Centre.
