Mail delivery in Sudbury suspended on Friday due to weather, snow

Canada Post is suspending mail delivery in Sudbury for the day on Friday citing employee safety following the winter storm that also cancelled school buses in the area.

A red delivery service alert has been issued, Canada Post said in an email at 10:19 a.m.

That means delivery agents who are already out on route are being recalled and no others will be sent out.

"Delivery will resume once conditions improve and it’s safe to do so," the mail service said.

"We encourage customers to clear the ice from their walkways, stairs, and driveways, to ensure safe access to the front door for both their visitors, as well as their mail carriers, when service resumes."

Anyone with questions about mail delivery can contact Canada Post customer service at 1-866-607-6301 or online.