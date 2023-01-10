Mail package containing 'Taser-style' weapon leads to 4-year sentence for Burnaby man

A Burnaby man is facing four years in prison after an investigation that began when authorities intercepted a package containing a "Taser-style prohibited weapon" that was bound for his address.

Justin Edward Groshok was handed his sentence and a lifetime firearms prohibition in late November, according to a news release issued by the Canada Border Services Agency Monday.

The sentence was issued for one count of possession of a restricted firearm with ammunition and one count of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, to which Groshok pleaded guilty in June 2022.

The investigation that led to the charges began in Toronto in April 2020, according to the CBSA.

At that time, officers at the agency's Toronto International Mail Processing Centre intercepted a shipment containing the "Taser-style" weapon, which was addressed to a location in Burnaby.

CBSA officers in Metro Vancouver launched an investigation, executing a search warrant at the address in July 2020.

During the search, officers seized "a loaded restricted handgun, 17 prohibited weapons, 12 Taser cartridges and 248 grams of methamphetamine," the CBSA said in its release.

“By preventing and investigating smuggling attempts, we’re reducing the risk of harm to Canadians," said Nina Patel, regional director general for the CBSA's Pacific region, in the release.

"I want to thank the CBSA employees for their dedication and continued work protecting our communities every day.”

Federal Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino also thanked officers for their "quick and decisive action" in the case.