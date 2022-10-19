Mail stolen, community mailboxes damaged across New Brunswick: police

RCMP in New Brunswick say they are investigating reports of mail theft and damage to community mailboxes across the province.

Police have received “numerous reports” of community mailboxes that were forced open and mail stolen over the past few months.

They say the incidents appear to happen in the evening and overnight hours.

Police previously reported mail theft and damage in the Moncton area. They now say incidents have happened in Saint John, Fredericton, and Oromocto regions, as well as other surrounding communities.

Police believe there are several individuals involved because of how widespread the incidents are.

"We working closely with Canada Post to find those responsible for these damages and thefts," says New Brunswick RCMP Cpl. Hans Ouellette in a Wednesday news release. "You can help limit the impact of these incidents by making sure to collect your mail daily, especially if you are expecting a package or important letter. If you see any suspicious activity in your neighbourhood, please report it to police."

Anyone with information about these incidents, who sees suspicious activity near community mailboxes, or who may have recently been a victim of mail theft, is asked to contact their local police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.