Mail stolen from Guelph apartment building

Guelph police are searching for suspects who allegedly broke into a west-end apartment building and stole mail.

Officers were called to an apartment in the area of Dawson Road and Willow Road around 12:40 a.m. Saturday. According to a news release, a male suspect used a knife to pry open the front door and entered the building with a female suspect. The male proceeded to pry open mailboxes and steal mail.

The landlord confronted the pair and they left the building. The incident was caught on video, police said.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.